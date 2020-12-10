You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners' game at West Virginia canceled as Mountaineers pause football operations

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU football head coach Lincoln Riley after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

No. 11 Oklahoma's game at West Virginia scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday has been canceled as the Mountaineers are pausing football operations for seven days due to COVID-19, the Big 12 announced Thursday.

The Sooners game in Morgantown was initially scheduled for Nov. 28 but was postponed to Dec. 12 because of COVID-19. Now Oklahoma won't make the trip east at all.

Head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters after Oklahoma's win over Baylor on Dec. 5 that he didn't intend to have the WVU game canceled despite the Sooners having already clinched a title game berth. If anything, Riley wanted his team to play because they "believe in competitiveness." Playing would have also helped Oklahoma avoid yet another unconventional bye week.

OU's next game will be the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game against No. 7 Iowa State at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments