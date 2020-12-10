OU football: Sooners' game at West Virginia canceled as Mountaineers pause football operations

No. 11 Oklahoma's game at West Virginia scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday has been canceled as the Mountaineers are pausing football operations for seven days due to COVID-19, the Big 12 announced Thursday.
🗓️ 🖊️#Big12FB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: @OU_Football at @WVUfootball scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been cancelled as WVU is shutting down its football operations for seven days.More details ➡️ https://t.co/mQJLVuGeXB— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 10, 2020
Saturday's game at West Virginia canceled.➡️https://t.co/jbBAehk3aG pic.twitter.com/QXD9nNEAjx— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 10, 2020
The Sooners game in Morgantown was initially scheduled for Nov. 28 but was postponed to Dec. 12 because of COVID-19. Now Oklahoma won't make the trip east at all.
Head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters after Oklahoma's win over Baylor on Dec. 5 that he didn't intend to have the WVU game canceled despite the Sooners having already clinched a title game berth. If anything, Riley wanted his team to play because they "believe in competitiveness." Playing would have also helped Oklahoma avoid yet another unconventional bye week.
OU's next game will be the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game against No. 7 Iowa State at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
