OU football: Sooners' game at Army officially cancelled

Oklahoma's game against Army scheduled for Sept. 26 in West Point, New York, has officially been canceled, per a release from Army's athletic department.
Oklahoma’s game against Army has officially been canceled. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/0RLReMjJXm— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) August 4, 2020
The Big 12 Conference's new schedule format announced yesterday bars teams from playing away nonconference games in 2020, forcing the Sooners to cut their scheduled matchup with the Black Knights.
"We are disappointed to lose Oklahoma from our schedule this season, however we respect the Big 12's difficult decision," Army athletic director Mike Buddie said. "I am saddened for our players, coaches, alumni and fans to miss out on what has been such a highly anticipated contest since it was first announced. Given the rapidly changing environment in college athletics, we've been working on numerous contingency plans in the event of decisions like this, and have already begun the process of finding a future date to host the Sooners."
Prior to its cancellation, the contest was already imperiled due to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order banning fans from attendance. The nonconference bout would have finished a home-and-home agreement between the schools, the first game of which took place in 2018 in Norman.
