OU football: Sooners game against Kansas delayed due to weather

Update: The game is now set to kick off at 11:30 a.m.
Official:— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 5, 2019
We will now kickoff against Oklahoma at 11:30 AM CT. https://t.co/3nGbo1BtzN
The kickoff between No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) and Kansas (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) has been delayed due to severe weather.
⛈ GAME DELAY ⛈— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 5, 2019
We are officially in a weather delay, but no word yet on a new start time.
Stay tuned for additional updates. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/xFAtd4EMVc
The game was initially set to start at 11 a.m. CT, but there has been no official time announced for the kickoff.
The Sooners are fresh off a 55-16 win over Texas Tech, while the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from a tough 51-14 loss against TCU.
