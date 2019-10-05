You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners game against Kansas delayed due to weather

Weather warning

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium under a severe weather warning Oct. 5, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Update: The game is now set to kick off at 11:30 a.m.

The kickoff between No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) and Kansas (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) has been delayed due to severe weather.

The game was initially set to start at 11 a.m. CT, but there has been no official time announced for the kickoff.

The Sooners are fresh off a 55-16 win over Texas Tech, while the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from a tough 51-14 loss against TCU. 

