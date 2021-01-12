OU football: Sooners finish No. 6 in final AP Top 25 poll

Oklahoma came in at No. 6 in the Associated Press' final Top 25 poll of the 2020–21 season Monday. The Sooners were ranked No. 8 in the poll prior to post-season play.
Just getting started.➡️ https://t.co/QygLm8A4G6 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/gCDBYC55O6— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 12, 2021
OU ended the year on an eight-game winning streak after starting 1-2 on the season. The Sooners — who also took home their sixth-straight Big 12 title in 2020 — jumped to No. 6 after routing then-No. 10 Florida in the Cotton Bowl, 55-20. The Gators fell to No. 13 in the poll.
Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Norte Dame finished ahead of Oklahoma in AP's top five. Rounding out the poll's top 10, Georgia finished at No. 7, Cincinnati at No. 8, Iowa State at No. 9 and Northwestern at No. 10.
No. 19 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma State joined the Sooners and Cyclones as the only Big 12 teams in AP's Top 25. Texas Tech, TCU and West Virginia received votes to appear in the poll, but not enough to place.
Oklahoma is currently scheduled to begin its 2021 season against Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.
