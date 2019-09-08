You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners fall to No. 5 in AP Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ceedee Lamb

Junior wide receiver Ceedee Lamb protects the ball from two defenders during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners (2-0) fall to No. 5 in the AP Poll after their 70-14 win over South Dakota Saturday night. LSU (2-0) jumped the Sooners to take the No. 4 spot.

With a loss against then-No. 6 LSU (2-0), Texas (1-1) moves from No. 9 to No. 12. 

The Sooners head to Pasadena, California, on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against UCLA (0-2).

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments