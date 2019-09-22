You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners fall to No. 6 in AP Poll

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts and Trey Sermon

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to junior running back Trey Sermon during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners (3-0) fell one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma, just coming off a bye week, was jumped by Ohio State (4-0), which is coming off of a 76-5 win over Miami (OH). The Sooners fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after beating UCLA 48-14 in week three.

Oklahoma kicks off conference play with a home game against Texas Tech (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

