OU football: Sooners fall to No. 6 in AP Poll

The Sooners (3-0) fell one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.
The Week 5 AP Poll has arrived 🏈— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2019
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Notre Dame
Oklahoma, just coming off a bye week, was jumped by Ohio State (4-0), which is coming off of a 76-5 win over Miami (OH). The Sooners fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after beating UCLA 48-14 in week three.
Oklahoma kicks off conference play with a home game against Texas Tech (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.
