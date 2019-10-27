You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners fall to No. 10 in AP Poll

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll Sunday afternoon.

The drop comes after an unexpected 48-41 loss to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats jump to No. 22 while Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), the only undefeated team left in the Big 12, moves up from No. 14 to No. 12 after a bye week.

Oklahoma heads into a bye week before playing Iowa State Nov. 9 at home.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

