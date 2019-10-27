OU football: Sooners fall to No. 10 in AP Poll

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll Sunday afternoon.
The drop comes after an unexpected 48-41 loss to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats jump to No. 22 while Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), the only undefeated team left in the Big 12, moves up from No. 14 to No. 12 after a bye week.
Oklahoma heads into a bye week before playing Iowa State Nov. 9 at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.