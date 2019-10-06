OU football: Sooners fall to No. 5 in Amway Coaches Poll

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) move back one spot to No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll after beating Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12), 45-20, Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma was jumped by Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big 10), while No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson both had bye weeks. Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) moves up one spot to No. 11 while Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) makes its first appearance at No. 23.
The Sooners are heading to the Cotton Bowl for for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 12, against Texas on FOX.
