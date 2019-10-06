You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners fall to No. 5 in Amway Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon during the game against Kansas Oct. 5 in Lawrence.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) move back one spot to No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll after beating Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12), 45-20, Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma was jumped by Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big 10), while No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson both had bye weeks. Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) moves up one spot to No. 11 while Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) makes its first appearance at No. 23.

The Sooners are heading to the Cotton Bowl for for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 12, against Texas on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments