OU football: Sooners fall to No. 9 in Amway Coaches Poll

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll Sunday afternoon.
#Alabama remains No. 1 in this week's Amway Coaches Poll with 40-of-65 first-place votes. LSU is up to No. 2 with 7 first-place votes.— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 27, 2019
1. Alabama (40)
2. LSU (7)
3. Clemson (10)
4. Ohio State (8)
5. Penn State
6. Florida
7. Georgia
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma
10. Utah
--
12. Auburn
The drop comes after a 48-41 loss to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats jump into the poll at No. 25. Texas moved from No. 15 to No. 24 after losing to TCU, and Iowa State leaves the top 25 after losing to Oklahoma State Saturday. Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), the only undefeated team left in the Big 12, moves up from No. 14 to No. 11.
Oklahoma heads into a bye week before playing Iowa State Nov. 9 at home.
