You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners fall to No. 9 in Amway Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray during the game against Kansas State Oct. 26 in Manhattan, Kansas.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll Sunday afternoon.

The drop comes after a 48-41 loss to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats jump into the poll at No. 25. Texas moved from No. 15 to No. 24 after losing to TCU, and Iowa State leaves the top 25 after losing to Oklahoma State Saturday. Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), the only undefeated team left in the Big 12, moves up from No. 14 to No. 11. 

Oklahoma heads into a bye week before playing Iowa State Nov. 9 at home.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments