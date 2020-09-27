You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners fall to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After a 38-35 upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday, Oklahoma fell to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Poll on Sunday.

The Sooners now trail No. 9 Texas and No. 17 Oklahoma State and are the third-highest ranked team from the Big 12.

In OU’s loss, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler went 30-of-41 for 387 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Sooner defense allowed 302 yards of total offense and 31 points to the Wildcats in the second half after holding them to 98 yards and 7 points in the first.

Saturday was Kansas State’s second-consecutive upset of Oklahoma, improving head coach Chris Klieman’s record to 2-0 versus Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.

Next, Oklahoma will look to pick its first conference win of the year against Iowa State on Oct. 3 in Ames, Iowa.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments