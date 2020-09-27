OU football: Sooners fall to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

After a 38-35 upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday, Oklahoma fell to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Poll on Sunday.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Clemson2-Bama3-Florida4-Georgia5-Notre Dame6-Ohio State7-Auburn8-Miami9-Texas10-Penn State11-UCF12-UNC13-Texas A&M14-Oregon15-Cincinnati16-Miss State17-Okla State18-OU19-Wisconsin20-LSU21-Tennessee22-BYU23-Michigan24-Pitt25-Memphis— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 27, 2020
The Sooners now trail No. 9 Texas and No. 17 Oklahoma State and are the third-highest ranked team from the Big 12.
In OU’s loss, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler went 30-of-41 for 387 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Sooner defense allowed 302 yards of total offense and 31 points to the Wildcats in the second half after holding them to 98 yards and 7 points in the first.
Saturday was Kansas State’s second-consecutive upset of Oklahoma, improving head coach Chris Klieman’s record to 2-0 versus Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.
Next, Oklahoma will look to pick its first conference win of the year against Iowa State on Oct. 3 in Ames, Iowa.
