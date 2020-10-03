OU football: Sooners fall to Iowa State, 37-30, in dramatic fashion, lose to second-straight Big 12 foe

AMES, Iowa — The No. 18 Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell to Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12), 37–30, Saturday night in dramatic fashion. The loss marks the first time since 1999 that OU lost two-straight games.
Things were looking good for the Sooners early in the fourth quarter when the Sooners were tied 23–23. Sooner defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas forced Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy to fumble, prompting sophomore Josh Ellison to recover. It was the Sooners’ second turnover of the season, and four plays later OU quarterback Spencer Rattler found H-back Jeremiah Hall for a 3-yard touchdown. It was 30–23 with just over eight minutes in regulation.
On the proceeding kickoff, Cyclone returner Kene Nwangwu took the kick back 63 yards to the Iowa State 2-yard line, allowing Purdy to score on a 2-yard keeper to tie the game. The Sooners punted on their next drive, and Iowa State scored again with an 8-yard rushing touchdown from running back Breece Hall to put the Cyclones up 37–30 — the final score of the game.
On OU's last drive, on Iowa State's 34-yard line, Rattler sealed OU's fate by throwing an interception into the endzone with just over a minute left in regulation.
The Sooners’ defensive line was dominant in the first half, holding Iowa State to just 39 rushing yards. Purdy was hurried consistently by OU’s pass rush efforts, as he completed just seven passes of his 15 attempts for 174 yards.
Iowa State was able to score its first touchdown near the end of the second quarter. Purdy completed two quick passes to start the drive for 70 yards. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was able to punch in a 2-yard touchdown after gashing OU’s defense and converting a third-down. A pass interference call on OU nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles put the Cyclones on OU’s 2-yard line and Breece Hall did the rest.
Iowa State was able to take its first lead of the night with a 65-yard touchdown from Purdy to wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. The play came after the Sooners thought they forced a three-and-out, but a holding penalty on corner Tre Brown gave the Cyclones a fresh set of downs.
Rattler finished the game with 300 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, along with a rushing touchdown. Iowa State's Hall proved to be a problem for the Sooner defense, as he ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
The Sooners will head to Dallas on Oct. 10 for the Red River Showdown. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m.
Follow along with our scoring summary of the game below:
Fourth quarter (4:06): Iowa State 37, Sooners 30: Cyclone running back Breece Hall scores on an 8-yard carry.
Fourth quarter (7:26): Sooners 30, Iowa State 30: Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy scores on a 2-yard keeper.
Fourth quarter (8:17): Sooners 30, Iowa State 23: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with H-back Jeremiah Hall for a 3-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter (12:54): Sooners 23, Iowa State 23: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 51-yard field goal.
Third quarter (1:18): Iowa State 23, Sooners 20: Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy throws a 65-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (2:05): Sooners 20, Iowa State 16: Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 33-yard field goal.
Third quarter (8:19): Sooners 17, Iowa State 16: Iowa State scores on a 32-yard field goal.
Second quarter (3:53): Sooners 17, Iowa State 13: Iowa State running back Breece Hall rushes for a 2-yard touchdown
Second quarter (11:49): Sooners 17, Iowa State 6: Spencer Rattler finds H-back Jeremiah Hall for a 4-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (14:45): Sooners 10, Iowa State 6: Iowa State kicks a 26-yard field goal.
First quarter (3:59): Sooners 10, Iowa State 3: Quarterback Spencer Rattler rushes 5 yards for the touchdown.
First quarter (8:38): Sooners 3, Iowa State 3: Iowa State scores with a 35-yard field goal.
First quarter (11:36): Sooners 3, Iowa State 0: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes an 18-yard field goal, scoring the game's first points.
