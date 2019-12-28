OU football: Sooners end season with disastrous 63-28 loss to LSU in College Football Semifinal

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

