OU football: Sooners earn confidence-building, 33-14 win over TCU behind complete play from all three sides of ball

FORT WORTH — Things were starting to feel familiar for defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas at halftime of Oklahoma’s eventual 33-14 win over TCU on Saturday.
As the redshirt junior and the rest of the Sooners (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) headed to the locker room of Amon G. Carter Stadium with a 10-point lead, they felt like they should’ve been ahead by more. Oklahoma’s defense had forced four punts and allowed only 171 yards of offense, but the game remained competitive. The reminder that both of OU’s losses happened in games it led at half hung in the Sooners’ heads.
“We didn’t really say much about it, but it crossed our minds.” Thomas said. “(We thought), ‘Let’s not let what happened these past several games happen tonight.’ And obviously, we put our foot on the gas and we ran away with it towards the end.
“And it was a great feeling to finally finish (and) really close out a game. It builds confidence.”
Oklahoma’s 14 surrendered points to the Horned Frogs (1-3, Big 12) were the fewest the Sooners have held an FBS opponent to since they limited Oklahoma State to 16 last season. That, accompanied with sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic’s four made field goals and a total of 498 offensive yards, made for OU’s most complete conference game of the season.
Head coach Lincoln Riley was proud of the way his team performed at every facet of the game on Saturday.
“Great all around team win,” Riley said. “All three sides were major contributors in this one, which was important. … The defense was very solid all day. Did a good job of limiting the run game (and) the explosive play with all the speed TCU has on the field… I thought the defensive line made a lot of outstanding plays. Certainly proud of our defense, our guys did a great job.”
Though the Sooners’ defense went without a forced turnover in the game for the second time this season, it made up for it by allowing only 351 yards of offense — the lowest its given up since OU’s season opener against Missouri State. Oklahoma’s eight forced punts on the day is also its most since week one.
“It’s not easy,” junior defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles said. “No win is easy. Playing football is not easy, but you have to do it. I feel as if the consistent competition that we have in practice pushes us forward. … Our (defensive line) went to work today. Every chance I got, I was congratulating them. I’m just glad I’m playing with this d-line, they’re doing their part and trusting us to do our part.”
On offense, a second-half emphasis on the Sooners’ rushing attack allowed junior T.J. Pledger to have another field day. The Pacoima, California, native had over a 100 rushing yards for the second-consecutive game.
Finishing with 129 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, Pledger was quick to credit his line.
“I just think my o-line has done a tremendous job,” Pledger said. “(Those) guys come out there every Saturday and just do their thing. I'm just so thankful to have the o-line I (have). (And) the receivers blocking downfield made it easy for us backs, honestly. … We understand that we have a lot to work on (as a team), but we’re getting better (every day). … We’re working hard on the practice field, we’re finishing our runs.
“(We’ve taken it) day by day … the sky’s the limit for us.”
Though Oklahoma’s win gave fans reasons for optimism, it was far from perfect. Though Brkic’s made kicks helped the Sooners, each came on drives where OU was forced to settle before the socially distanced crowd of 12,440.
Entering the game, the Sooners had only an 85 percent red-zone scoring percentage — the team’s lowest since 2014. Oklahoma helped those numbers by scoring all four times it reached the red-zone, but only one was a touchdown.
Yet, because of the Sooners’ high level of play from its other units, OU’s offense didn’t need touchdowns. Going forward, if Oklahoma can replicate its defensive efforts, hope of competing for a six-straight Big 12 title is not completely out of the picture.
“Now we're on the right trajectory,” Riley said. “And then we just got to do everything we can to continue to push that. And I just commend our players, staff, everybody, it's been a really productive last two weeks after the Texas win. We had a good plan together. The guys executed the plan, we got better and came down here and got a win on the road against a tough opponent.
“It was an important game for us no doubt, to build off the momentum of two weeks ago to handle the bye week. (I’m) so proud of this team."
