OU football: Sooners drop to No. 10 in College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) dropped one spot to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
November 1️⃣2️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings:7️⃣. Utah // @Utah_Football8️⃣. Minnesota // @GopherFootball9️⃣. Penn State // @PennStateFball 🔟. Oklahoma // @OU_Football— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 13, 2019
The drop comes after beating Iowa State, 42-41, Saturday night at home. Minnesota shook the rankings up by beating then-No. 4 Penn State, 31-26, Saturday. The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 9.
LSU jumps to No. 1 after beating then-No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Ohio State falls to No. 2, Clemson jumps to No. 3 and Georgia comes in at No. 4. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 after falling to the Tigers.
Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 9. Is your team in? 👀🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/dHN2YbhBs2— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 13, 2019
Oklahoma still has two ranked opponents to face near the end of its schedule: No. 13 Baylor and No. 22 Oklahoma State. Kickoff for Sooners vs. the undefeated Bears will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
