OU football: Sooners drop to No. 10 in College Football Playoff rankings

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) dropped one spot to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The drop comes after beating Iowa State, 42-41, Saturday night at home. Minnesota shook the rankings up by beating then-No. 4 Penn State, 31-26, Saturday. The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 9. 

LSU jumps to No. 1 after beating then-No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Ohio State falls to No. 2, Clemson jumps to No. 3 and Georgia comes in at No. 4. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 after falling to the Tigers.

Oklahoma still has two ranked opponents to face near the end of its schedule: No. 13 Baylor and No. 22 Oklahoma State. Kickoff for Sooners vs. the undefeated Bears will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

