OU football: Sooners don masks and face shields on plane before Iowa State game

As OU's plane headed north for Saturday's game against Iowa State in Ames, several members of the Sooners' traveling party displayed their personal protective equipment on Instagram.
Senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman, director of sports performance Bennie Wylie and cornerback Jaden Davis were among those to show fans the measures being taken to ward off COVID-19. Sooner center Creed Humphrey later added a photo of himself wearing PPE during the team's bus ride.
A strong travel masking policy is just the latest development in what has been a different first road trip for the Sooners amid coronavirus. OU head coach Lincoln Riley told the media Thursday that members of the traveling party will stay in single-occupancy hotel rooms during the trip for the first time ever.
Kickoff between the Sooners and Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
