OU football: Sooners don masks and face shields on plane before Iowa State game

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with members of the media after the march for unity on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

As OU's plane headed north for Saturday's game against Iowa State in Ames, several members of the Sooners' traveling party displayed their personal protective equipment on Instagram.

Senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman, director of sports performance Bennie Wylie and cornerback Jaden Davis were among those to show fans the measures being taken to ward off COVID-19. Sooner center Creed Humphrey later added a photo of himself wearing PPE during the team's bus ride.

Mossman PPE

Senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman wears a mask and face shield during OU's flight to Iowa on Oct. 2. in an Instagram post.
Wylie PPE

OU director of sports performance Bennie Wylie wears a mask and face shield during OU's flight to Iowa on Oct. 2. in an Instagram story.
Davis PPE

OU sophomore cornerback Jaden Davis wears a mask and face shield during OU's flight to Iowa on Oct. 2. in an Instagram story.
Humphrey PPE

OU redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey wears a mask and face shield during OU's bus ride to Ames, Iowa on Oct. 2. in an Instagram story.

A strong travel masking policy is just the latest development in what has been a different first road trip for the Sooners amid coronavirus. OU head coach Lincoln Riley told the media Thursday that members of the traveling party will stay in single-occupancy hotel rooms during the trip for the first time ever.

Kickoff between the Sooners and Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

