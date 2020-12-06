You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners’ depleted defense gets two turnovers, sics Baylor, paves way for chance to defend Big 12 title

  • Updated
Robert Barnes and Tre Norwood

Redshirt junior linebacker Robert Barnes points to a replay of redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood's interception during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Robert Barnes got a text from Alex Grinch on Sunday.

In 2018, Barnes missed three regular-season games due to injury. And in that season’s Orange Bowl he was crumpled by Alabama running back Josh Jacobs for another injury. He found his way into only four games in 2019 and the redshirt junior has bounced between linebacker and the secondary since then while missing two games to injury this season.

But in a COVID-19-ruled 2020, Barnes’ defensive coordinator informed him via that text he’d soon be seeing more snaps due to the absence of starting defensive backs Patrick Fields and Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles among eight inactive defensive contributors.

Six days later, Barnes was one of several players who came up big Saturday for a deep defensive unit for No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) that shut down Baylor (2-6) in its home finale in Norman.

With the 27-14 victory before a crowd of 22,700, the Sooners clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 19 against No. 9 Iowa State as they vie for a sixth-straight conference title, and Barnes received a game ball for his effort.

“(When) you start your career, you don't know which direction it’s going to take you," Barnes said. "You don't know how it's going to go exactly. It's definitely been a lot of ups and downs, but I'm grateful for nights like these.”

OU had plenty of energy despite defensive coordinator Alex Grinch being in COVID-19 protocol for a false positive test during the week and having to pipe his voice into practice via Zoom and a loudspeaker. His vaunted Speed D showed it — like Barnes — would bend but not break from the start, forcing Baylor to run 14 plays and eat over five minutes of clock before missing a field goal.

The Bears were 6-of-8 on fourth down in the game, and scored their first touchdown in that scenario during the third quarter. But they were 6-of-21 on third down, continually forced to go for it on fourth by the nation’s fourth-ranked defense in opponent’s third down conversion percentage (21.7 percent).

Oklahoma kept the Bears scoreless in the first half largely thanks to a team-leading third interception from redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood — who Grinch said didn’t practice the entire week — and a rushing defense that allowed only 16 yards.

The run-stopping unit doubled down in the second half, giving up a measly nine more yards for only 25 on the game. During its six-game winning streak, Oklahoma has held its foes under 100 rushing yards four times, and entering Saturday boasted the ninth-best rushing defense in college football, holding teams to only 96 yards on average.

Up front, redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas dominated with 2.5 sacks — including one to end the game — and three tackles for loss, and the Sooners had three sacks and eight takedowns behind the line of scrimmage on the game.

“If he's not the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year,” Grinch said of Thomas, “I'm not sure who should be in place of him.”

And despite throwing 56 times, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer wasn’t able to pick on Barnes and the shorthanded Sooner secondary. He threw for only 288 yards on 30 completions and had his throws broken up by eight OU defenders.

Late in the third quarter, D.J. Graham locked on Brewer as the quarterback rolled left toward the freshman defender and former high school receiver. When Baylor’s senior leader tried to float the football over him past midfield, the 5-foot-11 cornerback showed off his vertical, leaping for the ball and bringing it down for his first career interception.

On a night where OU’s offense sputtered throughout, head coach Lincoln Riley and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler couldn’t help but celebrate, jumping up and down on the sideline after Graham’s big play to end a drive that could have brought Baylor within three points of OU’s lead.

OU has allowed 14 or fewer points in four of its past five games. After a visit to West Virginia (5-4, 4-4) scheduled for next Saturday, the Sooners will get a rematch with Iowa State (8-2, 8-1), which beat the Sooners, 37-30, on Oct. 3. Though the Sooners have already clinched a title game berth, they will play the West Virginia game if possible because they “believe in competitiveness.”

“In all years, but especially this one, I mean the opportunity to play another game, if we can do it,” Riley said, “we'll be there.”

Oklahoma’s offense had one of its worst performances in the Riley era against Baylor, mustering just 269 yards, but the Sooners strength on another side of the ball has grown increasingly potent. In the past, Riley’s offenses have bailed out poor OU defenses, but Saturday night went the other way.

After finishing the 2019 season ranked 38th in total defense, the Sooners are 19th and climbing as Grinch continues his revolution. The shift has come from depth and on the backs of players like Graham, Norwood, Thomas and Barnes — a receiver convert, an ACL injury overcomer, a former role player and a guy who, when healthy, has been all over the field looking for a chance to play.

“You saw a group of guys that are taking more and more ownership and accountability in their own performance,” Grinch said. “And that's not just the first team defense. Those are individuals that get reps on Saturdays that say, OK, once again, we're establishing the standard by how we play each week.”

