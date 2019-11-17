OU football: Sooners defensive players watched Patriots' 28-3 Super Bowl comeback before playing Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts and Parnell Motley

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and senior cornerback Parnell Motley celebrate with fans after the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

WACO, Texas — The No. 10 Oklahoma’s defensive coaching staff made them watch clips from the New England Patriots' comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl, when the Patriots were down 28-3, in the week leading up to their matchup against No. 13 Baylor.

“We were just talking about it this week," senior cornerback Parnell Motley said. “We watched the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons clip when they were up 28-3. It’s crazy how the Patriots responded.”

The story is ironic because the Sooners were faced with a 28-3 deficit while playing Baylor, and they also came back to win  a feat that is not accomplished in football very often, as this was the Sooners' largest comeback win in school history. 

“It showed how to face adversity and how things don’t go well when it’s not your way and when it does go your way,” Motley said. “We just saw how a Super Bowl team — how champions — responded in the situation. It’s great to watch that clip. We looked at the scoreboard the same way.” 

After the Sooners fell to a 28-3 deficit against Baylor, they retaliated by outscoring the Bears 31-3. In the second half, Oklahoma ran 59 plays compared to Baylor’s 16 and gained 349 yards compared to 103 yards from Baylor.

The Sooners will look to keep their playoff hopes alive and clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship with a win at 7 p.m. next Saturday against TCU in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments