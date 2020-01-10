OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Troy James enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Oklahoma defensive lineman Troy James has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
James, a redshirt junior, appeared in nine games in 2018, mostly on special teams. He redshirted in his freshman season in 2017 and didn't play in 2019.
