You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Troy James enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive lineman Troy James has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

James, a redshirt junior, appeared in nine games in 2018, mostly on special teams. He redshirted in his freshman season in 2017 and didn't play in 2019.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments