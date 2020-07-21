OU football: Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

After being named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on July 13, Oklahoma junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins is being recognized once again. He was selected for the Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, which is annually given to college football's top defensive player.
Another one. @7avageszn ➡️ @NagurskiTrophy Watch List. https://t.co/qFj2oc4kU2 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/hD7EbkGUcc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 21, 2020
Ohio State's Chance Young, the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, took home the award last season. Perkins was also a Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection on July 16 along with four of his teammates.
In 2019, Perkins tallied six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss but missed the Peach Bowl due to suspension.
The Sooners are still scheduled to begin their season against Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.
