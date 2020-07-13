You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins named to Bednarik watch list

Ronnie Perkins

Then-sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins celebrates during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins was named to the preseason watch list of the Chuck Bednarik Award on Monday. The award recognizes the most exemplary player on defense in college football.

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young took the award home in 2019. Former OU linebacker Teddy Lehman is the first Sooner to win the award in 2003.

Perkins has been a big contributor to OU's defense since his freshman year in 2018, when he jumped to a starting role about halfway through the season. In 2019, Perkins tallied six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

Perkins didn't play in the 2019 Peach Bowl against LSU due to suspension, alongside running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges. Perkins is expected to miss a significant amount of games to start the 2020 season.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

