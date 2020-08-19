OU football: Sooners' defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talks first scrimmage, more 'fluid' defense in Zoom conference

In a Wednesday Zoom conference, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch told reporters he's spent the past few months yelling at his computer screen as the second-year Sooner coach navigated coaching virtually before the 2020 season.
"I've yelled at computers screens more than I ever have," Grinch said, "and sometimes I feel ridiculous."
Fall camp started on July 31 for the Sooners, giving Grinch and everyone on the team more time being face-to-face. And for the first time in months the Sooners held a scrimmage Tuesday. From injuries to standout players, here's what Grinch had to report from what he's seen out of his team.
"More positives than negatives" in first scrimmage
The Sooners haven't had a full contact scrimmage in eight months, which Grinch says was very apparent in OU's scrimmage Tuesday.
"I thought overall it was it was really good work. I mean, the cheap negative that I would circle is I felt that the tackling was very poor. (It's) to be expected. But at the same time let's not make excuses, but we haven't tackled in eight months. And you say that out loud and you're like, 'Good Lord,' what can we expect? That's something else we have to attack.
"First scrimmage, number one, I think there were more positives than negatives and we're going to check those negatives."
LB Caleb Kelly's injury and a "fluid" defense
With the lower-body injury of fifth-year Sooner linebacker Caleb Kelly, Grinch said the defensive roster is going to be “more fluid,” meaning a lot of players are going to be practicing more than one position, or in some instances, position groups.
“One of the conversations that we’ve had even before (the injuries) is just looking at this season from a dual-training standpoint, between positions, and not just positions, but also position groups — an edge guy having to play defensive tackle for instance.
“One of the guys were looking at in the inside linebacker room as opposed to the outside linebacker room is (sophomore) David Ugwoegbu, who played for us a year ago at outside linebacker. (He’s) a pretty good example. … It’s going to be a more fluid roster."
Grinch named linebackers junior DaShaun White, redshirt senior Bryan Mead and redshirt sophomore Brian Asamoah as players who will see more opportunities to play bigger roles with Kelly out.
"We don’t want to coach the same dudes we were coaching in 2019."
In his second year as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, Grinch doesn't want to see the same squad as last year.
When asked about how junior nickelback Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles has learned from his 2019 Peach Bowl ejection after colliding helmets with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Grinch talked about his team's need to be different from last season.
“One play doesn’t define (a career), but it’s a play that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen. It’s something, like anything, you’ve got to move on from. One of our challenges to our guys is, we told these guys, ‘We don’t want to coach the same dudes we were coaching in 2019. Don’t ask us to coach the same guy.' So if you come back here with any of the same issues or any of the same flaws...you haven’t taken advantage of your time, you haven’t taken advantage of the meetings. You haven’t taken advantage of the walkthroughs and our time together once we got back together.”
“(Radley-Hiles) is one of guys that I would highlight as I see a different guy. Now he’s got to continue to do it. I see a different guy. I don’t see some of the same issues. I see a more productive player. I see more commitment to technique.”
