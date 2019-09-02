OU football: Sooners debut improved defense, still not what Alex Grinch is looking for

In Alex Grinch's Oklahoma debut, his defense started the game forcing four consecutive punts from Houston. Sooner fans can't remember the last time that happened.
In Oklahoma's 49-31 win over the Cougars, it's difficult for any storyline to trump Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts' monster six-touchdown game. But Sooner fans witnessed a culture change in the Sooner defense, and first-year Sooner defensive coordinator Grinch still isn't satisfied.
Despite the defense holding Houston quarterback D'Eriq King and the Cougars to just 408 total yards of offense, tallying three sacks and forcing seven punts, Grinch didn't get to a number that represents invaluable meaning to him and his philosophy of defense.
His defense only forced one turnover — a turnover on downs with under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Grinch said in August he wants at least two every single game, and that it was "inexcusable" to do otherwise.
"It rips your heart out," Grinch said. "It'd be the equivalent of asking an offensive coach how you feel about scoring touchdowns — that's your purpose of being on the field."
That's not to say the physicality wasn't present. It was, and it was an obvious step forward from last season.
Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray made the crowd "ooh" on just the third play of the game by clotheslining Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. On the next play, Murray and junior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry shared a sack on King to force a punt. Sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins and senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore each had a sack on top of suffocating King with pressure for the entire game. King was held to just 167 passing yards.
"It was a whole different vibe out there," said sophomore nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles, who racked up five tackles. "We were just flying downhill. It was more simple."
Grinch's criticism didn't stop at the lack of turnovers. Safety Pat Fields received two penalties — one for pass interference and the other for a personal foul — on the same drive. In between those two flags was a roughing the passer call on OU's pass rushers. It resulted in 30 yards of penalties and a Houston touchdown.
"Some lulls on execution obviously," Grinch said. "On one particular drive, we got three big penalties that kind of negates some of what could be a good night for some certain guys on defense."
Grinch also noticed the Sooners could've had their second turnover in the fourth quarter. King was able to complete a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal right over the head of Sooners corner Jordan Parker after the Oklahoma defense was able to hold off three rushing attempts right before.
"Certainly had an opportunity for a (stop) in a goal line situation on fourth down," Grinch said. "Had a chance to make a play when they made it. We didn't."
Grinch's defense will never be perfect in his eyes, but his players have bought into what he's bringing to the program. There are a lot of positives and a good amount of negatives in what he saw Sunday night, but the only direction the defense seems to be going is up.
"We definitely know that we haven’t played up to the potential of the Oklahoma defense and what the standard of Oklahoma is," said Murray, who finished the match with 13 tackles and a quarterback hurry. "We’re trying to get back to that. Tonight was a pretty good start. It wasn’t great. We definitely got a lot of things to work on and a lot of things to improve on. But I’m proud to have the win.
“We just got to continue to get better.”
