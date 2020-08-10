You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners continue voluntary workouts after Lincoln Riley pauses preseason practice

Bennie Wylie

Director of sports performance Bennie Wylie watches the bench press at OU's football Pro Day March 13, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have briefly paused preseason workouts, allowing time off for players to go home, but that isn't stopping a number of football players who chose to stay and continue working.

Sooner strength coach Bennie Wylie Jr. posted on his Instagram story Monday a video of players doing workouts outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Per an OU spokesperson, players who didn't leave campus are doing voluntary workouts for safety reasons.

The Sooners officially started fall practice July 31, after football players returned to campus for voluntary workouts July 1. Riley announced fall practice pausing on Aug. 8.

As of Monday, Aug. 29 is the Sooners' start date for their season, but that's not going to happen. The Big 12 is expected to start conference play in mid-September, likely on Sept. 26. The conference is requiring schools to play only one nonconference game at home along the nine scheduled Big 12 games.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

