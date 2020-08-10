OU football: Sooners continue voluntary workouts after Lincoln Riley pauses preseason practice

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have briefly paused preseason workouts, allowing time off for players to go home, but that isn't stopping a number of football players who chose to stay and continue working.
Sooner strength coach Bennie Wylie Jr. posted on his Instagram story Monday a video of players doing workouts outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Per an OU spokesperson, players who didn't leave campus are doing voluntary workouts for safety reasons.
Lincoln Riley may have paused preseason practice, but that’s not stopping players from getting work in on campus. #Sooners strength coach Bennie Wylie posted on his Instagram story players working out pic.twitter.com/3Js8FjTBhF— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) August 10, 2020
The Sooners officially started fall practice July 31, after football players returned to campus for voluntary workouts July 1. Riley announced fall practice pausing on Aug. 8.
As of Monday, Aug. 29 is the Sooners' start date for their season, but that's not going to happen. The Big 12 is expected to start conference play in mid-September, likely on Sept. 26. The conference is requiring schools to play only one nonconference game at home along the nine scheduled Big 12 games.
