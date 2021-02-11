You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners complete 2021 schedule with Big 12's announcement of conference slate

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Following the Big 12's announcement of its 2021 conference schedule on Thursday, the Sooners' 2021 season slate is now complete.

After finishing its previously announced non-conference matchups at Tulane on Sept. 4, against Western Carolina on Sept. 11 and against Nebraska on Sept. 18, the Sooners will open conference play against West Virginia on Sept. 25.

Following three-straight home games, OU will be at Kansas State on Oct. 2 before heading to the Cotton Bowl to face Texas in an Oct. 9 Red River Showdown. The Sooners will then host TCU on Oct. 16, followed by a game at Kansas on Oct. 23.

Texas Tech will face Oklahoma in Norman on Oct. 30 prior to Oklahoma's bye during the game week of Nov. 6. OU resumes its conference schedule with a game at Baylor on Nov. 13 before two crucial late-season contests finish out the regular season. OU will host 2020 Big 12 runner-up Iowa State on Nov. 20 before traveling to Stillwater for a Nov. 27 Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma State.

The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game, which the Sooners have won four-straight times since its reinstatement in 2017, will be held Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Overall, Oklahoma will be vying for its seventh consecutive Big 12 title in 2021 and the 51st conference championship in program history.

