OU football: Sooners commit Caleb Williams talks about why he chose Oklahoma in blog

Five-star Oklahoma commit Caleb Williams talked about why he chose Oklahoma's 2021 class in his Sports Illustrated blog post on Monday. The District of Columbia native also discussed his excitement of joining the Sooners and his experiences at the Elite 11 competition, where he was named the camp's MVP July 1.
"I just truly felt like it was best for me from the family aspect," Williams wrote in his blog post, "for helping me get to my next goal after high school and then after college. Also, Coach (Lincoln) Riley is an awesome guy, an awesome coach. He's done some pretty awesome things in his first couple years here, especially with his first three quarterbacks. They've all gone to the NFL so far. Two of them were first round, first picks, Heisman winners. Then Jalen Hurts was a Heisman finalist and ended up in the second round."
Williams is considered the top quarterback of the 2021 class nationally, and will play his final season of high school football at Gonzaga College High School, where he's been the starting quarterback since his freshman year in 2017.
Williams will be joining fellow five-star, dual-threat quarterback Spencer Rattler in head coach Lincoln Riley's QB room when he arrives in Norman next year.
"Just focusing on (high school competition) and then also going to OU, getting in with the guys there, earning their respect, learning the playbook and getting on the field as early as I can," Williams said. "Those are the two main things that are really present in my mind after making a decision. Win a championship at Gonzaga for this last year and then go earn the respect and trust of those guys there and hopefully win a few national championships before I leave there."
You can read Williams' full article here.
