You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Sooners clinch Big 12 Championship spot with 28-24 win over TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks into the stadium before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra certainly looked able to play Saturday night. Just two days after he announced his retirement from football, the future firefighter led his team out of the southeast tunnel of Owen Field at full speed.

About a half hour earlier, Calcaterra stood next to his parents as the crowd of 82,241 said goodbye to its seniors on Senior Night, and he’d remain on the sideline cheering on the Sooners in their 28-24 win over TCU to clinch a spot in the 2019 Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma will face No. 14 Baylor on Dec. 7 in Arlington.

Calcaterra also watched as Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles made the the game-saving interception to allow the Sooners to run the last 1:37 off of regulation to avoid a TCU momentum shift in the second half.

The Sooners scored on their first three drives of the game while holding TCU’s first four offensive attempts to punts. None of those four drives lasted longer than four snaps as the Sooner defense worked like clockwork.

Quarterback Max Duggan found an opening and ran for 62 yards to the Oklahoma 6-yard line. The Horned Frogs were able to punch in a 1-yard touchdown two plays later to make the score 21-7.

On the following Sooner drive, freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood fumbled on the TCU 45-yard line, giving the Horned Frogs the ball back, prompting a 24-yard field goal. The Sooners went into halftime up 21-10. Their last three drives of the half went as follows: punt, fumble then punt.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts — who accumulated 312 yards of offense and four touchdowns in his last game in Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium — slipped and almost did the splits behind the line of scrimmage on fourth down to give the ball back to TCU, which scored on a quarterback Max Duggan 11-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-14.

Two OU drives later, Hurts threw an interception on TCU’s 7-yard line to Vernon Scott, who ran 93 yards the other way for a touchdown to cut the Sooners’ lead to just 28-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Hurts ran 32 yards to TCU’s 7-yard line on the next drive only to have it stripped by TCU’s Nook Bradford with 7:51 left in the game. The Sooner defense, which allowed 204 yards of total offense from the Horned Frog offense, forced a critical three-and-out the following TCU drive.

Junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson came up short on fourth and one the next drive, prompting the Sooner defense to take the field once again leading to Radley-Hiles' interception.

The Sooners will play No. 22 Oklahoma State Nov. 30 in Stillwater.

Here's the scoring summary below:

First quarter (9:20): Oklahoma 7, TCU 0: Jalen Hurts scores on a 7-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

First quarter (4:35): Oklahoma 14, TCU 0: Brayden Willis catches a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. 

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (12:56): Oklahoma 21, TCU 0: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 5-yard touchdown pass. 

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (8:31): Oklahoma 21, TCU 7: TCU scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (2:41): Oklahoma 21, TCU 10: TCU makes a 24-yard field goal.

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

Third quarter (10:15): Oklahoma 21, TCU 17: TCU scores on a 11-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

Third quarter (7:11): Oklahoma 28, TCU 17: Jalen Hurts scores on a 8-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

Fourth quarter (12:43): Oklahoma 28, TCU 24: Jalen Hurts throws an interception returned 93 yards for a touchdown. 

College Football: Teams TBA | Fox

(null)

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments