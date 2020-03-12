You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners cancel Thursday media availability amid coronavirus cancellations, future details to come

Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference at the Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium on Feb. 12

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

Oklahoma canceled its scheduled media availability on Thursday, per a press release. Media were scheduled to be able to watch the first 20 minutes of practice, then speak with defensive players and coaches after practice.

The release did not explicitly state the cancellation was due to the coronavirus, but professional and collegiate athletic events have been cancelled or limited fan access amid the virus' spread across the world. The Big 12 was one of multiple conferences to cancel its basketball tournament, the NBA suspended it's season as two Utah Jazz players tested positive and the NCAA Tournament will not have fans in attendance.

Oklahoma has not announced how future media availabilities and events will be impacted, as the release said "details on future availability sessions will be shared when that information is determined."

Multiple programs have canceled their spring games, including Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame. Michigan's spring game was scheduled for April 18, the same day as Oklahoma's. 

  

