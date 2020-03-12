OU football: Sooners cancel Thursday media availability amid coronavirus cancellations, future details to come

Oklahoma canceled its scheduled media availability on Thursday, per a press release. Media were scheduled to be able to watch the first 20 minutes of practice, then speak with defensive players and coaches after practice.
#Sooners cancel their football media availability this afternoon. More details about future availabilities to be determined.— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) March 12, 2020
The release did not explicitly state the cancellation was due to the coronavirus, but professional and collegiate athletic events have been cancelled or limited fan access amid the virus' spread across the world. The Big 12 was one of multiple conferences to cancel its basketball tournament, the NBA suspended it's season as two Utah Jazz players tested positive and the NCAA Tournament will not have fans in attendance.
Oklahoma has not announced how future media availabilities and events will be impacted, as the release said "details on future availability sessions will be shared when that information is determined."
Multiple programs have canceled their spring games, including Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame. Michigan's spring game was scheduled for April 18, the same day as Oklahoma's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.