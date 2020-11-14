You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' Bedlam match to host College GameDay

  Updated
Tyrese Robinson and Spencer Rattler

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler high five after Rattler turned the ball over during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

For the first time since 2012, College GameDay will be in Norman for Bedlam Saturday, Nov. 21.

This will be the show's eighth appearance in Norman, the last being in 2012 when the Sooners played No. 5 Notre Dame.

The No. 18 Sooners (5-2, 3-2 Big 12) will host No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1) for a pivotal game in the race for the Big 12 Championship. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

