OU football: Sooners' Bedlam match to host College GameDay

For the first time since 2012, College GameDay will be in Norman for Bedlam Saturday, Nov. 21.
For the first time since 2012, @CollegeGameDay is coming to Norman! #Bedlam#ChampionshipNovember#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/oMdEvE1dEz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 15, 2020
This will be the show's eighth appearance in Norman, the last being in 2012 when the Sooners played No. 5 Notre Dame.
The No. 18 Sooners (5-2, 3-2 Big 12) will host No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1) for a pivotal game in the race for the Big 12 Championship. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
