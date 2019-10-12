OU football: Sooners beat Texas, 34-27, behind big day from CeeDee Lamb, physical defense

DALLAS — Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb tiptoed his way to the endzone to put the No. 6 Sooners up 27-17, right in front of the burnt orange crowd.
Lamb ran around three Longhorn defenders after catching a pass from senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, and ran down the sideline as if he were on a tightrope. It was his and the Sooners’ third touchdown of the day in their 34-27 win over No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) in the Cotton Bowl Saturday afternoon. Lamb caught for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Lamb carried a lackluster day from Hurts, who finished with 235 passing yards, four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. He was 16-of-27 with his arm. Luckily for the Sooners, their defense had one of their most dominant performances against the Longhorns in recent memory.
After senior quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a one-yard touchdown to Lamb in the first drive of the game, putting a 7-0 score on the board, it was the defense that held onto the lead going into halftime.
Hurts fumbled then threw an interception in the next two drives, both turnovers being in the red zone. The Sooner defense would respond on the other end by forcing punts. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s unit forced four consecutive punts before Texas kicker sent the game into the half with a 49-yard field, to cut OU’s lead to 10-3. Texas was held to just 83 yards of total offense to OU’s 260.
Texas running back Roschon Johnson tied the game up, 10-10, in the Longhorns’ second drive of the half with a four-yard touchdown run after finding open field for a 57-yard run. Lamb and the Sooners responded in the next drive when Hurts took a pitch from redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks in flea-flicker play, with Hurts connecting with Lamb for a 51-yard touchdown pass to put the Sooners up 17-10.
See The Daily's scoring summary here:
Fourth quarter (1:49): Oklahoma 34, Texas 27: Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger scores on a 4-yard carry.
Fox College Football Extra | Fox
(null)
Fourth quarter (4:19): Oklahoma 34, Texas 20: Jalen Hurts scores on a 3-yard carry.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Fourth quarter (8:53): Oklahoma 27, Texas 20: Texas kicker Cameron Dicker makes a 32-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Fourth quarter (11:56): Oklahoma 27, Texas 17: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Third quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 20, Texas 17: Texas scores on a 2-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Third quarter (4:44): Oklahoma 20, Texas 10: Gabe Brkic makes a 34-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Third quarter (7:45): Oklahoma 17, Texas 10: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Third quarter (8:48): Oklahoma 10, Texas 10: Texas scores on a 4-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 10, Texas 3: Texas makes a 49-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
Second quarter (1:48): Oklahoma 10, Texas 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 19-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
First quarter (9:54): Oklahoma 7, Texas 0: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 1-yard touchdown pass.
College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox
(null)
