OU football: Sooners beat TCU on road, 33-14, wide receiver Marvin Mims shows out

FORT WORTH, Texas — Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) is now on its first winning streak of the season after defeating TCU (1-3 Big 12), 33-14, on the road on Saturday.
Heading into halftime leading 17-7, the Sooners outscored the Horned Frogs 16-7 in the second half to avoid their worst conference start since 1997, which was three losses in five games.
In the first half, the Sooners managed for just 62 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Junior running back T.J. Pledger led Oklahoma’s ground attack with 36 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Along with 26 rushing yards of his own, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was 7-of-15 for 189 yards and one score in the first half.
TCU’s offense struggled to get a lot going in half one, only recording 171 yards of offense during that span. The Horned Frogs’ lone scoring drive came after a 47-yard reception from tight end Pro Wells put TCU on Oklahoma’s side of the field. Running back Dairmarqua Foster capitalized with a six-yard rushing touchdown on a fourth down play.
Both teams missed field goals as the half came to a close.
Freshman receiver Marvin Mims brought in a 61-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, which helped him become the first OU receiver to gardner over a 100-single game receiving yards this season. The score, compiled with three field goals in the second half by redshirt sophomore Gabe Brkic, inevitably put the game away in OU’s favor.
Rattler ended the game with 332 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 13-of-22 attempts. Mims finished with four catches for 132 receiving yards and two scores. Pledger had 122 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. In total, the Sooners’ offense posted a total of 498 yards, their most in a single game this season.
Defensively, Oklahoma held the Horned Frogs to 322 total yards of offense. The Sooners’ defense also limited quarterback Max Duggan to 268 passing yards, 18 rushing yards and one touchdown on the day.
Next, Oklahoma continues its conference schedule against Texas Tech on Oct. 31 in Lubbock.
Follow along with our scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (0:31): Sooners 33, TCU 14: Kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a 30-yard field goal.
Fourth quarter (3:42): Sooners 30, TCU 14: TCU scores on an 11-yard passing touchdown.
Fourth quarter (10:50): Sooners 30, TCU 7: Kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a 32-yard field goal.
Third quarter (1:57): Sooners 27, TCU 7: Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 61-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (7:19): Sooners 20, TCU 7: Gabe Brkic kicks a 22-yard field goal.
Second quarter (9:38): Sooners 17, TCU 7: TCU's Daimarqua Foster scores on a 6-yard rushing touchdown.
Second quarter (13:40): Sooners 17, TCU 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 50-yard touchdown.
First quarter (5:41): Sooners 10, TCU 0: Kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a 40-yard field goal.
First quarter (11:57): Sooners 7, TCU 0: Running back T.J. Pledger runs 12 yards to open up the game's scoring.
