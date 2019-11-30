OU football: Sooners beat Oklahoma State, 34-16, behind Kennedy Brooks’ dominant rushing

STILLWATER — Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley chose the ground game Saturday night.
In the No. 7 Sooners’ 34-16 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts only threw the ball 16 times in the entire game, his lowest amount all season. What resulted was a rushing surge of redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks, who finished the night with 160 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Hurts added 61 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own, while also throwing for 162 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Of his 16 passes, Hurts completed 13 of them. The team finished with 283 rushing yards on the night.
Most importantly, OU’s defense held OSU sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard, one of the top backs in the nation, to 104 — 162 yards below his average.
With 1:45 left in the first quarter, the Sooners racked up their 10th turnover of the season after senior cornerback Parnell Motley stripped the ball from Oklahoma State’s Braydon Johnson and recovered it. Five plays later, redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to senior quarterback Jalen Hurts in the endzone to put the Sooners up 17-7.
Motley almost got what would’ve been his second forced turnover of the night on OSU’s next offensive drive on an interception attempt. At first, the play was ruled an interception, but after further review the referees called it back, citing Motley’s left foot being out of bounds.
Motley’s fumble recovery ended the only drive that didn’t score in the first half. The Sooners went into halftime up 20-13 with Hurts and redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks both combining for 134 rushing yards 17 attempts, and finishing the game with 221 yards touchdowns between the two Sooners.
OU’s defense held the Cowboys to just 335 total yards of offense and no touchdowns in the second half.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
First quarter (13:14): Oklahoma 7, Oklahoma State 0: Jalen Hurts scores on a 28-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (9:02): Oklahoma 7, Oklahoma State 7: Oklahoma State scores on a 3-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (3:00): Oklahoma 10, Oklahoma State 7: Gabe Brkic makes a 42-yard field goal.
Second quarter (14:54): Oklahoma 17, Oklahoma State 7: Jalen Hurts catches a 4-yard touchdown pass from Nick Basquine.
Second quarter (9:40): Oklahoma 17, Oklahoma State 10: Oklahoma State scores a 43-yard field goal.
Second quarter (5:06): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 10: Gabe Brkic makes a 27-yard field goal.
Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 13: Oklahoma State makes a 25-yard field goal.
Third quarter (9:41): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 16: Oklahoma State makes a 26-yard field goal.
Third quarter (3:22): Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma State 16: Kennedy Brooks scores on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Fourth quarter (10:21): Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma State 16: Brayden Willis catches a 3-yard touchdown pass.
