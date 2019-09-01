You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners beat Houston, 49-31, behind Jalen Hurts' record-breaking performance

Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley smiles as he talks with people on the sideline before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Have a day, Jalen Hurts.

The Alabama transfer quarterback helped lead No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) to a 49-31 victory over Houston (0-1) Sunday night in Norman.

Hurts and the Sooners jumped out to an early 21-0 lead before taking a 21-10 lead into the half. Oklahoma started the third quarter just as hot, extending its lead to 35-10. OU would go on to win 49-31 and secure its first win of the season.

Hurts had a phenomenal Sooner debut, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and also running for 176 yards and three scores. Along with Hurts, new Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch also made his debut. 

Grinch's defense started hot, forcing back-to-back Houston three-and-outs. The defense would hold the Cougars to 399 total yards. 

Fourth quarter: Oklahoma 49, Houston 31 (1:17): Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 21-yard touchdown run. 

Fourth quarter: Oklahoma 42, Houston 31 (2:11): Houston scores on a four-yard touchdown run. 

Fourth quarter: Oklahoma 42, Houston 24 (9:11): Houston scores on a four-yard touchdown pass. 

Third quarter: Oklahoma 42, Houston 17 (0:00): Jalen Hurts scores on a one-yard touchdown run. 

Third quarter: Oklahoma 35, Houston 17 (3:03): Houston scores on a seven-yard touchdown run. 

Third quarter: Oklahoma 35, Houston 10 (7:47): Jalen Hurts scores on three-yard touchdown run. 

Third quarter: Oklahoma 28, Houston 10 (12:38): Charleston Rambo scores a 56-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter: Oklahoma 21, Houston 10 (0:26): Houston makes 35-yard field goal. 

Second quarter: Oklahoma 21, Houston 7 (4:58): Houston scores on a 23-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter: Oklahoma 21, Houston 0 (8:09): Jalen Hurts hits CeeDee Lamb in stride for a 47-yard touchdown pass.

Second quarter: Oklahoma 14, Houston 0 (14:10): Jalen Hurts scores on a one-yard touchdown run. 

First quarter: Oklahoma 7, Houston 0 (12:21): Jalen Hurts finds Jeremiah Hall for a 14-yard touchdown pass. 

