OU football: Sooners' Athletics Director Joe Castiglione says Missouri State players will be tested 3 times during game week

The Sooners are set on making sure necessary precautions are taken to ensure a safe season opener.
Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a Friday Zoom conference with media that OU is going to test Missouri State players three times during game week of OU's season opener against them Sept. 12.
Castiglione announced in July that Missouri State has been using OU's labs for COVID-19 testing to help ensure both teams can play each other the safest way possible.
Since the Sooners' first round of COVID-19 testing July 1, there has been one new positive test on the football team. 12 football players tested positive July 1 and all have recovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.