OU football: Sooners' Athletics Director Joe Castiglione says Missouri State players will be tested 3 times during game week

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against TCU Nov. 23, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners are set on making sure necessary precautions are taken to ensure a safe season opener.

Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a Friday Zoom conference with media that OU is going to test Missouri State players three times during game week of OU's season opener against them Sept. 12.

Castiglione announced in July that Missouri State has been using OU's labs for COVID-19 testing to help ensure both teams can play each other the safest way possible.

Since the Sooners' first round of COVID-19 testing July 1, there has been one new positive test on the football team. 12 football players tested positive July 1 and all have recovered.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

