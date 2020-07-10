OU football: Sooners Athletic Director Joe Castiglione talks latest COVID-19 test results on football team with Toby Rowland

In an interview with Sportstalk1400’s Toby Rowland on Friday, University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione expressed gratitude about the Sooners’ latest COVID-19 testing results.
The OU football program announced Thursday it had no new cases and five total recoveries from the coronavirus. There have been three recoveries since July 1, when the first set of testing results were released. There are currently nine active cases on the team, yet Castiglione is still encouraged about the direction the program is heading.
“We're staying realistic that this is a week-to-week endeavor,” he said. “Credit (our student-athletes) for being wise about where they are, how they protect themselves, helping to eliminate any positive tests. But it's a week-to-week thing, bigger picture. I could not be more proud and complimentary of our medical folks, all the work they did going into the process itself, developing the protocols. It went, basically, seamlessly when we instituted it.
“Yes, we had a few positive tests the first go around. We weren't surprised by that. We're not surprised by the report this week.”
As the rest of the country battles the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, many have grown concerned of the fate of this year’s college football season. The Big 10 conference announced on Thursday that it will be shifting toward a conference-only regular season as precaution against the pandemic.
Castiglione said he was taken off-guard by the Big 10’s move.
“Up until this point, we have been working amongst all of the conferences to try to make decisions that are consistent with each other — they may vary a little but at least we’re working through this,” Castiglione said. “We're all developed in concert with each other. I think that was really good. We have some that are continuing like recruiting restrictions. But, you know, I was surprised to see them go out and make that decision separate from the rest of the group.
"We understand what's changed those past three to four weeks, I realized that it's great a lot more pessimism and concern, as it should. We’ve seen surges all over the country. But, wait four weeks from now it may be a different story, or it may not. And I said at the beginning. This is a very fluid situation. Things are changing all the time.”
Regardless of the capacity in which the season is held, Castiglione also says it would be “really difficult” if the college football season is not held in 2020.
“I think first and foremost, this is a time for us to continue to focus on what we're doing for the people we serve,” he said. “Whatever decisions we make, whether it’s to continue to have seasons, or if we have to adjust seasons, or if the decisions are made to cancel seasons — they will be made with the health, safety and welfare of the people involved. There will be implications to those decisions, most notably economic ones, but that's not what's going to drive us making the right decision.
“That’s just going to continue to be our mantra.”
