OU football: Sooners Athletic Director Joe Castiglione says he hopes Texas State Fair cancellation doesn't impact OU-Texas

The State Fair of Texas announced on Tuesday that its annual fair is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has played a crucial role for the atmosphere outside the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the Red River Rivalry.
But despite the fair's importance to the game, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said the cancellation does not impact OU-Texas, per a report from Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian David. Oklahoma Athletic Director released a comment afterward saying that he hopes the cancellation doesn't affect the game, but also said both teams need to do whatever they can to stop the spread of the virus.
Texas AD Chris Del Conte confirms to me that Texas-OU is not impacted by the State Fair cancelation.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 7, 2020
“We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one," Castiglione said. "Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.”
Talks of schedule changes have been a growing topic because of fall football becoming more of a concern for the health and safety of athletes, coaches and fans. OU head coach Lincoln Riley and Castiglione have both stated that they would be in favor of moving the football season to the spring.
