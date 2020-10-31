You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners at Texas Tech time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rhamondre Stevenson

Junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the Sooners game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Place: Lubbock, Texas

TV channel: FOX

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson will play at Texas Tech Saturday, per report 

OU football: Charleston Rambo, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Trejan Bridges to miss game at Texas Tech, per report

OU football: Alex Grinch lauds Isaiah Thomas, defensive line, third down success ahead of Sooners at Texas Tech

OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at Texas Tech

OU football: Texas Tech’s student paper, The Daily Toreador, talks Sooners at Red Raiders, game predictions

OU football: Lincoln Riley confident in Sooners’ rushing attack, secondary ahead of matchup with Texas Tech

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

