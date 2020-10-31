OU football: Sooners at Texas Tech time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Place: Lubbock, Texas
TV channel: FOX
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson will play at Texas Tech Saturday, per report
OU football: Charleston Rambo, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Trejan Bridges to miss game at Texas Tech, per report
OU football: Alex Grinch lauds Isaiah Thomas, defensive line, third down success ahead of Sooners at Texas Tech
OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at Texas Tech
OU football: Texas Tech’s student paper, The Daily Toreador, talks Sooners at Red Raiders, game predictions
OU football: Lincoln Riley confident in Sooners’ rushing attack, secondary ahead of matchup with Texas Tech
