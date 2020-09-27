You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners at Iowa State kickoff time, TV channel announced

Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey during the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 18 Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) will kick off against Iowa State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Oct. 3, per a Sunday announcement.

OU will be looking to pick up its first conference win of the 2020 season after suffering a 38-35 upset loss to Kansas State in Norman on Saturday.

The last time the Sooners and Cyclones face off, OU narrowly won, 42-41, on an interception from then-senior cornerback Parnell Motley on Nov. 9, 2019 in Norman.

