OU football: Sooners at Iowa State kickoff time, TV channel announced

No. 18 Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) will kick off against Iowa State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Oct. 3, per a Sunday announcement.
On to the next one.🆚 Iowa State🕡 6:30 p.m. CT📺 ABChttps://t.co/LFML7W5oaR #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TPzDjzM5lS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 27, 2020
OU will be looking to pick up its first conference win of the 2020 season after suffering a 38-35 upset loss to Kansas State in Norman on Saturday.
The last time the Sooners and Cyclones face off, OU narrowly won, 42-41, on an interception from then-senior cornerback Parnell Motley on Nov. 9, 2019 in Norman.
