OU football: Sooners announce single-game tickets, new two-game ticket plan

CeeDee

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates during the spring game April 12.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

A $125 two-game football ticket mini plan and single-game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 6, OU Athletics announced Monday afternoon. 

The plan includes a ticket to the South Dakota game on Sept. 7 and either the West Virginia game on Oct. 19 or Iowa State on Nov. 9. Buyers of the this plan will be offered to move onto the priority list for new season tickets in 2020. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the OU Athletics Ticket Office.

Along with the mini plan, a limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale. Both the single-game tickets and the mini plan go on sale at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets for all six home games will be available, with lower level seats costing more than upper-level seats. More information on pricing can be found at soonersports.com .

