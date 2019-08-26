OU football: Sooners announce parking information, tailgating rules ahead of season opener

The University of Oklahoma announced new gameday traffic, parking and tailgating rules.
A look at which streets will be closed (left) and where you can tailgate (right) this year at #Sooners home games.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 26, 2019
Looks like still no tailgating in front of the residential colleges on Lindsey. pic.twitter.com/6nDuwycJwR
Cars can now drive in both directions on Felgar street, which means street parking on Felgar and Asp Avenue will be discontinued. Cars parked on Felgar and Asp the night before home games will be towed.
The university updated its tailgating policies, which can be found here.
The Sooners' season opener against Houston will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
