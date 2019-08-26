You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners announce parking information, tailgating rules ahead of season opener

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the Bedlam game Nov. 10.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

The University of Oklahoma announced new gameday traffic, parking and tailgating rules.

Cars can now drive in both directions on Felgar street, which means street parking on Felgar and Asp Avenue will be discontinued. Cars parked on Felgar and Asp the night before home games will be towed. 

The university updated its tailgating policies, which can be found here.

The Sooners' season opener against Houston will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

