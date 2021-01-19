OU football: Sooners announce Joe Jon Finley as new associate head coach for offense, tight ends, H-backs

OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced the hiring of Joe Jon Finley as the Sooners' new associate head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs Tuesday.
Welcome home @Joe_Jon_Finley!➡️ https://t.co/KOSs84f0ie | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/mxpffiDIAd— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 19, 2021
Finley, who played tight end at OU from 2004-2007, will also oversee part of the Sooners' special teams operations. Finley fills out Oklahoma's coaching staff for the 2021 season, and replaces Shane Beamer, who became South Carolina's head coach in December.
After graduating from OU and playing with three different NFL teams between 2008-2012, Finley began his coaching career in 2011 at Los Fresnos High School in Texas. After serving as a graduate assistant at OU from 2012-2013, Finley returned to Los Fresnos High for one season before making stops at Baylor, Missouri and Texas A&M.
Finley most recently worked as passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for Ole Miss during the 2020 season.
"Oklahoma's my alma mater, it's where I met my wife and where I started my coaching career, so obviously it's a special place to my family," Finley said in a Tuesday press release. "I look forward to working with great coaches, great players and great support from Sooner Nation. I can't thank (athletics director) Joe Castiglione and Coach Riley enough for bringing me back home."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.