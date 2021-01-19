You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners announce Joe Jon Finley as new associate head coach for offense, tight ends, H-backs

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced the hiring of Joe Jon Finley as the Sooners' new associate head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs Tuesday.

Finley, who played tight end at OU from 2004-2007, will also oversee part of the Sooners' special teams operations. Finley fills out Oklahoma's coaching staff for the 2021 season, and replaces Shane Beamer, who became South Carolina's head coach in December.

After graduating from OU and playing with three different NFL teams between 2008-2012, Finley began his coaching career in 2011 at Los Fresnos High School in Texas. After serving as a graduate assistant at OU from 2012-2013, Finley returned to Los Fresnos High for one season before making stops at Baylor, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Finley most recently worked as passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for Ole Miss during the 2020 season.

"Oklahoma's my alma mater, it's where I met my wife and where I started my coaching career, so obviously it's a special place to my family," Finley said in a Tuesday press release. "I look forward to working with great coaches, great players and great support from Sooner Nation. I can't thank (athletics director) Joe Castiglione and Coach Riley enough for bringing me back home."

