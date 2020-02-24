OU football: Sooners announce dates for Pro Day, spring practice

About two months after Oklahoma's college football season ended, the first sight of football season is already back on the horizon.
The Sooners announced in a press release Monday that spring practice starts on March 10 and Pro Day at 9 a.m. on March 11. Pro Day will be held at Everest Training Center.
Head coach Lincoln Riley will hold a press conference at noon on March 9. A specific time for OU's spring game on April 18 is still unannounced.
OU's Pro Day will be a good opportunity for cornerback Parnell Motley, who was not invited to the NFL Combine, which will be held on Thursday Feb. 27. Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore were invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.