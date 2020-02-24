You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners announce dates for Pro Day, spring practice

Charleston Rambo

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

About two months after Oklahoma's college football season ended, the first sight of football season is already back on the horizon. 

The Sooners announced in a press release Monday that spring practice starts on March 10 and Pro Day at 9 a.m. on March 11. Pro Day will be held at Everest Training Center.

Head coach Lincoln Riley will hold a press conference at noon on March 9. A specific time for OU's spring game on April 18 is still unannounced.

OU's Pro Day will be a good opportunity for cornerback Parnell Motley, who was not invited to the NFL Combine, which will be held on Thursday Feb. 27. Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore were invited.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

