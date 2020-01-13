You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners announce addition of UCLA grad transfer Theo Howard

  • Updated
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced the addition of former UCLA wide receiver Theo Howard, who will be playing as a graduate transfer. Howard announced on his Instagram on Jan. 9 that he'd be joining the Sooners.

The 6-foot receiver caught for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in his three years playing for the Bruins. Howard caught for 677 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, while catching for 53 yards against the Sooners in their matchup against UCLA in 2018. Howard was hurt for most of the 2019 season.

Howard will be joining a younger receiving corps in the Sooners, with sophomores Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease, along with redshirt junior Charleston Rambo.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

