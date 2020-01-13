OU football: Sooners announce addition of UCLA grad transfer Theo Howard

The Sooners announced the addition of former UCLA wide receiver Theo Howard, who will be playing as a graduate transfer. Howard announced on his Instagram on Jan. 9 that he'd be joining the Sooners.
OFFICIAL: #Sooners add grad transfer WR Theo Howard.https://t.co/9YFgdYGD0F | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/R26jW1wZYy— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 13, 2020
The 6-foot receiver caught for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in his three years playing for the Bruins. Howard caught for 677 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, while catching for 53 yards against the Sooners in their matchup against UCLA in 2018. Howard was hurt for most of the 2019 season.
Howard will be joining a younger receiving corps in the Sooners, with sophomores Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease, along with redshirt junior Charleston Rambo.
