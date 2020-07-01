You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners announce 12 football players, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Per a release from the OU athletics department Wednesday, 14 Sooners have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the testing data, there are 12 active cases with two recoveries.

According to the release, 111 football players and 72 staff members have been tested. There have been two positive tests within the staff. OU football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball returned to campus Wednesday for voluntary workouts. 

OU released a list of protocols for student-athletes' July 1 return to campus on June 26, a list that requires measures such as smaller workout groups and a plan for those who test positive. Student-athletes with positive results will be quarantined in an off-campus facility.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

