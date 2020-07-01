OU football: Sooners announce 12 football players, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

Per a release from the OU athletics department Wednesday, 14 Sooners have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the testing data, there are 12 active cases with two recoveries.
Oklahoma releases COVID-19 testing results. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Ao3700yntp— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) July 1, 2020
According to the release, 111 football players and 72 staff members have been tested. There have been two positive tests within the staff. OU football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball returned to campus Wednesday for voluntary workouts.
OU released a list of protocols for student-athletes' July 1 return to campus on June 26, a list that requires measures such as smaller workout groups and a plan for those who test positive. Student-athletes with positive results will be quarantined in an off-campus facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.