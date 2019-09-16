OU football: Sooners against Texas Tech time, TV channel announced

The No. 5 Sooners (3-0) announced an 11 a.m. CT kickoff for their game against Texas Tech (2-1) on Sept. 28. The matchup will be broadcasted on FOX.
Time, TV set for next week's return to the Palace:— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 16, 2019
🕚 11:00 a.m. CT
📺 FOXhttps://t.co/9CoVZwG55I | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/FFJDv5HMeW
Oklahoma is just coming off a 48-14 victory over UCLA (0-3) while the Red Raiders have suffered a 28-14 loss to Arizona. Both teams are going into a bye week. It'll be the Sooners' first morning game of the season after having their first three games of the season in the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.