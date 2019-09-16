You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners against Texas Tech time, TV channel announced

Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease

Freshman wide receivers Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease celebrate a touchdown during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The No. 5 Sooners (3-0) announced an 11 a.m. CT kickoff for their game against Texas Tech (2-1) on Sept. 28. The matchup will be broadcasted on FOX.

Oklahoma is just coming off a 48-14 victory over UCLA (0-3) while the Red Raiders have suffered a 28-14 loss to Arizona. Both teams are going into a bye week. It'll be the Sooners' first morning game of the season after having their first three games of the season in the evening.

