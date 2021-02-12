OU football: Sooners add Kent State to 2022 schedule, finalize nonconference slate

The Sooners' 2022 nonconference schedule is now complete with the addition of Kent State, OU unveiled via its athletics website on Friday.
Oklahoma adds Kent State to 2022 football schedulehttps://t.co/zxGt1RRgbo pic.twitter.com/YjqX3mxC0P— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) February 12, 2021
Oklahoma will open its 2022 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman before hosting the Golden Flashes in the two schools' first-ever meeting on Sept. 10, 2022, also in Norman. Last season, Kent State played in just four games, going 3-1 in that span.
The Sooners end their nonconference slate on Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln for the conclusion of their home-and-home series against Nebraska. OU last played in Lincoln in 2009, where the Sooners fell to the Cornhuskers, 10-3.
The former Big 12 rivals will play for the first-time since the 2010 Big 12 Championship on Sept. 18 in Norman. Oklahoma is currently scheduled to begin its 2021 season against Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
