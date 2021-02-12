You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners add Kent State to 2022 schedule, finalize nonconference slate

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler

Head coach Lincoln Riley talks with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners' 2022 nonconference schedule is now complete with the addition of Kent State, OU unveiled via its athletics website on Friday.

Oklahoma will open its 2022 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman before hosting the Golden Flashes in the two schools' first-ever meeting on Sept. 10, 2022, also in Norman. Last season, Kent State played in just four games, going 3-1 in that span.

The Sooners end their nonconference slate on Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln for the conclusion of their home-and-home series against Nebraska. OU last played in Lincoln in 2009, where the Sooners fell to the Cornhuskers, 10-3. 

The former Big 12 rivals will play for the first-time since the 2010 Big 12 Championship on Sept. 18 in Norman. Oklahoma is currently scheduled to begin its 2021 season against Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

