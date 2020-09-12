You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners 48, Missouri State 0 (scoring summary)

Spencer Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners take the field for their season opener against Missouri State at 6 p.m. Follow along with our scoring summary below:

Fourth quarter (14:20): Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0: Backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai completes a 16-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Finn Corwin.

Second quarter (5:37): Oklahoma 41, Missouri State 0: Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 15-yard touchdown.

Second quarter (1:22): Oklahoma 34, Missouri State 0: Stephen Johnson kicks a 22-yard field goal.

First quarter (1:22): Oklahoma 31, Missouri State 0: Stephen Johnson kicks a 42-yard field goal.

First quarter (4:28): Oklahoma 28, Missouri State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman running back Seth McGowan for a 37-yard touchdown.

First quarter (6:16): Oklahoma 21, Missouri State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 53-yard touchdown.

First quarter (9:48): Oklahoma 14, Missouri State 0:  Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 58-yard touchdown.

First quarter (11:24): Oklahoma 7, Missouri State 0: Freshman running back Seth McGowan runs one yard for a touchdown.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

