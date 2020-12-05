You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Sooners 10, Baylor 0 (scoring summary)

Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The No. 11 Sooners look to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship with a win over Baylor. Follow along with our scoring summary below:

Second quarter (1:04): Sooners 10, Baylor 0: Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 3-yard touchdown carry. 

First quarter (10:11): Sooners 3, Baylor 0: Kicker Gabe Brkic starts the game's scoring with a 20-yard field goal.

