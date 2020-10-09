OU football: Sooners' 2022 class lands commitment from 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden

The Sooners' 2022 recruiting class landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III on Friday.
All i needed was an opportunity🙏🏾 COMMITTED❤️ #BoomerSooner#LongLiveRello💔 @BrennanSpain @Hayesfawcett3 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/jMyozE3yVy— lutherburden (@lutherburden3) October 9, 2020
A commit out of St. Louis, Burden is the third OU commit of the 2022 class and the first five-star. Per Rivals, Burden is nationally ranked the No. 9 recruit of 2022.
OU's 2022 class currently has Burden and four-star wide receiver Jordan Hudson and linebacker Kobie McKinzie.
