OU football: Sooners' 2022 class lands commitment from 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners' 2022 recruiting class landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III on Friday.

A commit out of St. Louis, Burden is the third OU commit of the 2022 class and the first five-star. Per Rivals, Burden is nationally ranked the No. 9 recruit of 2022.

OU's 2022 class currently has Burden and four-star wide receiver Jordan Hudson and linebacker Kobie McKinzie.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

