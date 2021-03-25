OU football: Sooners' 2021 spring game set for 4 p.m. CT on April 24, capacity set to 25 percent

The Sooners will hold their 2021 spring game at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 and with a capacity of 25 percent.
Spring Game time set for 4:00 p.m. CT on April 24!🎟📺🏟➡️ https://t.co/sFLzOD4ZdR#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/m0GcNgHe2m— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 25, 2021
Last season, Oklahoma postponed and never played its spring game in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, OU broke tradition and held the game on a Friday night due to inclement weather. The event saw an attendance of 50,228.
In 2020, the Sooners only played five games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and in front of crowds of no more than 113,000 people.
At the OU Board of Regents meeting March 5, OU President Joseph Harroz said the university is planning to hold home games at full capacity in 2021.
