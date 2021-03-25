You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners' 2021 spring game set for 4 p.m. CT on April 24, capacity set to 25 percent

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners

Sooners enter the field before the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners will hold their 2021 spring game at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 and with a capacity of 25 percent.

Last season, Oklahoma postponed and never played its spring game in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, OU broke tradition and held the game on a Friday night due to inclement weather. The event saw an attendance of 50,228.

In 2020, the Sooners only played five games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and in front of crowds of no more than 113,000 people.

At the OU Board of Regents meeting March 5, OU President Joseph Harroz said the university is planning to hold home games at full capacity in 2021.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.