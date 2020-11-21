OU football: Sooners 27, Oklahoma State 10 (scoring summary)

The No. 18 Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) take on No. 18 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) in a primetime game that's pivotal for either teams' chances at making an appearance in the Big 12 Championship.
Follow along with The Daily's scoring summary below:
Second quarter (4:57): Sooners 27, Oklahoma State 10: Oklahoma State kicks a 38-yard field goal.
Second quarter (8:39): Sooners 27, Oklahoma State 7: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 29-yard field goal.
Second quarter (13:33): Sooners 24, Oklahoma State 7: Kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a 40-yard field goal.
First quarter (2:03): Sooners 21, Oklahoma State 7: Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth throws a 15-yard touchdown pass.
First quarter (6:09): Sooners 21, Oklahoma State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a 9-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease for a touchdown.
First quarter (8:26): Sooners 14, Oklahoma State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman Mikey Henderson for a 20-yard touchdown.
First quarter (12:37): Sooners 7, Oklahoma State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler runs a 9-yard keeper to open up the game's scoring.
